Media, almeno 67 palestinesi uccisi a Gaza la notte scorsa
La Redazione Web
epa11169220 Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after an Israeli air strike on the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 21 February 2024. More than 29,100 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 21 FEB - Gli attacchi israeliani in tutta Gaza hanno ucciso almeno 67 palestinesi tra la scorsa notte e oggi. Lo riportano i media internazionali tra cui il Guardian e Sky News. Le morti sono avvenute in alcune aree in cui ai civili era stato detto di cercare rifugio. L'ospedale dei martiri di Al-Aqsa a Deir al-Balah ha dichiarato di aver ricevuto 44 corpi dopo molteplici attacchi nel centro della Striscia, riportano i media.
