Media, almeno 10 morti in un raid su una scuola a Nuseirat
epa11656198 Internally displaced Palestinian children play outside their tents at the Al Nuseirat refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 12 October 2024. More than 42,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 01 NOV - Almeno 10 palestinesi sono stati uccisi in un attacco israeliano che ha preso di mira l'ingresso di una scuola che ospita sfollati nel campo di Nuseirat nella Striscia di Gaza centrale. Lo scrivono i media regionali tra cui Al Jazeera.
