Media, 'al Cairo si lavora a tregua temporanea di 72 ore'
epa11563407 Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters take part in a protest calling for an end to the conflict and signing a hostage deal, outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 24 August 2024. According to the Israeli military, 109 Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip as negotiations for a ceasefire by mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United States are set to resume in Cairo. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 25 AGO - Fonti hanno riferito ai media arabi che al vertice del Cairo si starebbe lavorando per una tregua temporanea di 72 ore dopo un cessate il fuoco completo a Gaza. Secondo al Hadath, Hamas avrebbe chiesto tempo per verificare il numero di tutti i rapiti, vivi e morti, mentre la delegazione israeliana avrebbe ricevuto il documento con le richieste di revisione di Hamas e la visione del gruppo islamista riguardo alle linee generali dell'accordo.
