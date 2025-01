Media, 'accordo sugli ostaggi pronto, attesa risposta di Hamas'

epa11801730 (FILE) - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R) address a press conference at Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023 (reissued 01 January 2025). Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced his resignation from the Knesset on 01 January 2025. He is expected to remain in the Likud Party. EPA/ABIR SULTAN / POOL