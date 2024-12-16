Media, a sparare in scuola Usa una studentessa di 17 anni
epaselect epa11781470 Police officers on the scene of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, 16 December 2024. According a social media post by the Madison Police Department, three people, including the shooter, were killed in the shooting and the suspected shooter was a student at the school. EPA/JEFFERY PHELPS
AA
WASHINGTON, 16 DIC - A sparare nella scuola cristiana in Wisconsin è stata una studentessa di 17 anni. Lo riferiscono i media Usa citando l'Ap, che ha come fonte un dirigente delle forze dell'ordine.
