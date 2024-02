Media, 'a giugno i caccia F-16 Usa all'Ucraina'

epa07088563 Polish Air Force F-16 jest fighters take part in the Clear Sky 2018 military exercise on the Starikostyantyniv airbase in Khmelnitskiy area, Ukraine, 12 October 2018. Clear Sky 2018 is a multinational military exercise focusing on promoting peace and security. It will be held in Ukraine from 08 to 19 October and involve approximately 950 personnel from nine nations, including Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and United States. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO