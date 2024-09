Media, '9 palestinesi uccisi in raid notturni su Gaza'

epa11595775 Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble following Israeli airstrikes on a designated humanitarian zone of Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 10 September 2024. According to Gaza’s civil emergency service, at least forty people were killed and more than 60 injured, with many still trapped under the rubble, following the Israeli army's airstrikes early on 10 September. The Israeli army said it targeted a Hamas command center in the Al-Mawasi area. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD