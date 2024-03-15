Media, 40mila fedeli in preghiera sulla Spianata delle Moschee
epa11221980 Palestinians wait at the Israeli checkpoint of Qalandia, between the West Bank and Jerusalem, 15 March 2024, as they make their way to Jerusalem's al-Aqsa compound to attend Friday prayers during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. A limited number of West Bank Palestinians with permits are allowed to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, restricted to children under 10, men over 55, and women over 50. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
AA
TEL AVIV, 15 MAR - Si sono concluse nella Spianata delle Moschee di Gerusalemme le preghiere del primo venerdì del Ramadan e circa 40 mila fedeli islamici stanno lasciando la zona fra strette misure di sicurezza. Lo ha riferito la radio pubblica israeliana Kan. Al momento non si ha notizia di incidenti.
