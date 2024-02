Media, '400 membri dell'Unrwa attivi nelle Brigate Qassam'

epa11110526 Internally displaced Palestinians outside the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) school in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 28 January 2024. Several Western countries have suspended or reviewed funding to the UN agency for Palestinians following Israel’s allegations that some UNRWA staff members had been involved in the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD