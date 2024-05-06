Media, '26 uccisi in attacchi a Rafah, anche 11 bambini'

epaselect epa11320926 A relative of Palestinians killed during an Israeli air strike mourns while holding the body of a child in her arms outside Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 06 May 2024. The Israeli military stated on 06 May that the IDF has called on the residents of eastern Rafah to 'temporarily' evacuate to an expanded humanitarian area. The statement came ahead of an expected Israeli offensive on the city. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD