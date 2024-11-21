Media, 22 morti in un altro raid israeliano a Gaza City

epa11730667 People wait in crowded lines for hours to buy bread at the only functioning bakery in Khan Younis camp since Israeli forces allowed limited amounts of flour and fuel into Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 20 November 2024. More than 43,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD