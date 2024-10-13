Media, 18 morti in raid d'Israele su scuola Nuseirat

epaselect epa11599114 An internally displaced Palestinian father carries the body of his son at a UNRWA-run school, a school-turned-shelter known as al-Jaouni, following an Israeli air strike in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 11 September 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 18 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured following Israeli air strikes. The Israeli military stated that it conducted a 'precise strike' on militants operating inside a Hamas command and control center in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER -- ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT