Media, 18 i morti nell'attacco d'Israele in Siria
epa09658692 A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows firefighters working at the Latakia port in northern Syria, 28 December 2021. According to official Syrian reports, Israel carried out a missile attack targeting the container yard in the commercial port in Lattakia, causing significant material damages. The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the reports. EPA/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 09 SET - L'Osservatorio siriano per i diritti umani in Siria ha riferito che il bilancio delle vittime dell'attacco attribuito a Israele nel nord-ovest della Siria durante la notte è salito a 18, tra cui quattro civili, otto militari siriani e sei persone ancora non identificate. Lo riporta Haartez. Secondo l'Osservatorio, non è noto se il personale militare fosse al servizio dell'esercito siriano o delle milizie iraniane.
