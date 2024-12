Mattarella, tra Italia e Spagna relazioni straordinarie

epa11615460 Spain's King Felipe VI and Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) pose during a visit to the Elder Museum of Science and Technology in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 20 September 2024. Sergio Mattarella is visiting Gran Canaria, one of Spain's Canary Islands, to attend the seventeenth the 17th Cotec Europe Symposium. EPA/QUIQUE CURBELO