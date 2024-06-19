Mattarella, le nomine dei vertici Ue evitino fratture
epa11419797 President of Italy Sergio Mattarella attends a joint press conference with the President of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, Moldova, 18 June 2024. The Italian president is on a two-day official visit to Moldova. It is the first official visit by a President of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Moldova. EPA/DUMITRU DORU
BUCAREST, 19 GIU - "La composizione dei vertici europei deve evitare fratture" proprio perché l'Europa ha di fronte a sé una serie di "sfide da affrontare velocemente". Lo ha detto il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, dopo l'incontro a Bucarest con il presidente romeno Klaus Iohannis.
