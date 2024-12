Mattarella, la soluzione due popoli e due stati sia immediata

epa11774582 A handout picture made available by the Quirinal Presidential Palace (Palazzo del Quirinale) Press Office shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella (R) greeting President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas shaking hands during their meeting at Quirinal Palace, Rome, Italy, 13 December 2024. EPA/PAOLO GIANDOTTI/QUIRINAL PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES