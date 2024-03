Mattarella, in Paolo Taviani rara sensibilità estetica

epa03112091 Italian directors Vittorio Taviani (R) and Paolo Taviani receive the Golden Bear for the Best Film for the movie 'Ceasar must die' ('Cesare deve morire') during the awarding ceremony of the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 18 February 2012. A total of 18 films competing for the Berlinale's prestigious Golden Bear for best picture. About 400 films are shown every year as part of the Berlinale's public programme. EPA/BRITTA PEDERSEN