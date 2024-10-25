Massacro in campo profughi a nord Gaza, 150 tra morti e feriti
epa11339513 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 14 May 2024. The Israeli military stated on 14 May, that Israeli troops 'expanded' their activity in the area of Jabalia overnight, and conducted 'targeted operations' in the area. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 25 OTT - La Protezione civile di Gaza afferma che l'esercito israeliano ha compiuto nelle ultime ore un "massacro di massa" radendo al suolo almeno 10 edifici residenziali nel campo profughi di Jabalia, nel nord della Striscia, Lo riporta l'emittente araba Al Jazeera. Citando fonti locali, l'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa parla da parte sua di circa 150 tra morti e feriti.
