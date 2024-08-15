Marcia dei familiari ostaggi, 'intesa non minaccia la sicurezza'

epa11549500 Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, hold the pictures of their loved ones and a banner reading 'Hostage Deal now', calling to end the conflict, outside the Prime Ministerâ€™s Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 15 August 2024. Israel sent official representatives, including the head of the Mossad, to the Gaza ceasefire negotiations talks in Qatar, which are scheduled to take place on 15 August. Hamas announced it will not take part in the talks. According to the Israeli IDF, 115 Israeli hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza. EPA/ABIR SULTAN