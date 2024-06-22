Manifestazione a Tel Aviv per ostaggio che compie 20 anni

epa11384198 Protesters carrying placards take to the streets to call on the Israeli cabinet to sign a hostage deal and hold early elections during a demonstration outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 June 2024. According to the Israeli military, 125 Israeli hostages are still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The protest comes a day after an announcement by US President Biden on 31 May urging Israel and Hamas to accept a new deal for a permanent ceasefire that includes ending the military operations in Gaza and the return of the Israeli hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN