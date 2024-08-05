Manifestanti in Bangladesh assaltano palazzo della premier

epa11524689 An unidentified person sets fire to a motorcycle in the Shahbagh area during clashes between protesters and Awami League members, on the first day of the non-cooperation movement at Dhaka University campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 August 2024. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement organizers are demanding the resignation of the current government. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM