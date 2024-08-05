Manifestanti in Bangladesh assaltano palazzo della premier
epa11524689 An unidentified person sets fire to a motorcycle in the Shahbagh area during clashes between protesters and Awami League members, on the first day of the non-cooperation movement at Dhaka University campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 August 2024. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement organizers are demanding the resignation of the current government. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - DACCA, 05 AGO - Migliaia di manifestanti del Bangladesh hanno preso d'assalto il palazzo della premier nella capitale Dacca pochi minuti dopo che Sheikh Hasina aveva lasciato la residenza insieme alla sorella "per un luogo sicuro". Il canale 24 del Bangladesh ha trasmesso le immagini della folla che entrava di corsa nella residenza ufficiale, salutando la telecamera mentre festeggiava. (ANSA-AFP).
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia