Manifestanti anti-Trump fuori Madison Square Garden, è fascista
epa11687955 A opponent of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump retrieves her phone as she stands in the streets across from a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, 27 October 2024. The United States will hold its presidential election on 05 November 2024. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
AA
NEW YORK, 27 OTT - Alcune centinaia di manifestanti anti Trump si sono radunati fuori dal Madison Square Garden, dove è in corso il comizio dell'ex presidente. "Trump è un traditore", è un "fascista", si legge in alcuni dei cartelloni agitati dai manifestanti anti-Trump, che cantano "Lock him up", 'carceratelo'. "No dittatori, no nazisti, no Trump", è un altro cartellone.
