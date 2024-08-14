Mandato arresto per presunto sabotatore ucraino Nord Stream
epa10213305 A handout photo made available by the Swedish Coast Guard and taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft shows The big gas leak from Nord stream 1 in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea, Sweden, 28 September 2022 (issued 29 September 2022). Swedish coast guard on 29 September confirmed a fourth gas leak on the Nord Stream pipelines. EPA/SWEDISH COAST GUARD / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: SWEDISH COAST GUARD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
BERLINO, 14 AGO - Uno dei presunti sabotatori dei gasdotti di Nord Stream 1 e 2 sarebbe riuscito a sfuggire agli inquirenti, che gli danno la caccia da giugno, da quando è stato spiccato un mandato d'arresto europeo nei suoi confronti dalla giustizia tedesca. Lo riferiscono Ard, Sueddeutsche Zeitung e die Zeit. L'uomo, di nazionalità ucraina e residente in Polonia, sarebbe Wolodymyr Zhuravlov, 44 anni.
