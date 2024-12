Maltempo,annullati alcuni collegamenti isole d'Elba e Giglio

View of Portoferraio while officers of the Italian Finance guard (Guardia di Finanza) patrols on ground wagon and car before boarding on ferryboat in port of Portoferraio, Elba Island, against illegal activity and crowd of people during the country's lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Portoferraio, Italy, 25 March 2020. ANSA/FABIO MUZZI - Guardia di Finanza