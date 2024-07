Mai così caldo in Algeria, si prevedono oltre 50 gradi

epa11085182 A Tunisian craftsman carves designs into a copper disk in the souk (open-air market) of the old city in Tunis, Tunisian, 17 January 2024. The centuries-old practice of engraving on metals such as gold, silver and copper, was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List in December 2023. Ten countries including Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia and Yemen, have collaborated in the nomination process. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA