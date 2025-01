Maduro torna a minacciare l'uso della forza, 'oliamo i fucili'

epa11817532 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a flag during an event in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 January 2025. Maduro defended his presidential investiture for a third six-year term, questioned by anti-Chavismo and much of the international community following opposition allegations of “fraud†during last years July presidentail elections, as a “great Venezuelan victory†and celebrated that it could not be “preventedâ€. EPA/RONALD PENA R.