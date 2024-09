Maduro solidale con Petro per presunto 'colpo di Stato in corso'

epa11268481 Colombian President Gustavo Petro (L) shakes hands with Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro (R) during a meeting at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, on 09 April 2024. The meeting was cordially held despite the recent criticism by Petro on the elections process in Venezuela, where the principal opposition leader has been unable to register. EPA/Rayner Pena R.