Maduro presenta la sua squadra per la campagna elettorale

epa11298889 Venezuela President, Nicolas Maduro participate in the ALBA Summit at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 April 2024. The XXIII Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) brings together in Caracas presidents of several bloc countries, among them, the Cuban Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega, and the Bolivian Luis Arce, who will meet with their Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in a conclave in which they will address issues of common interest. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez