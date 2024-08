Maduro, non accetteremo che opposizione usurpi presidenza

epa11514059 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela during a press conference at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, 31 July 2024. Maduro connected Hector Guerrero Flores, also known as 'Nino Guerrero,' the leader of the transnational criminal gang, 'Tren de Aragua,' to the recent protests against the 28 July presidential election results. The National Electoral Council (CNE) confirmed Maduro's reelection, which sparked the demonstrations. EPA/RONALD PENA R.