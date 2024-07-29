Maduro, 'mi volevano uccidere, li abbiamo arrestati'

epa11504913 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) celebrates after partial results were announced by the electoral council, in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 July 2024. According to the first report from the National Electoral Council (CNE), Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term in the elections held on 28 July, in which he obtained 51.2 percent of the votes (5,150,092 votes), while the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, obtained 4,445,978 votes, which represents 44.2 percent of the votes. EPA/RONALD PENA R.