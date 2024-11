Madrid, 'bene la tregua in Libano'

epa11743026 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech to provide an update on the government's response to the floods that affected the eastern region of the country during a plenary session at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, Spain, 27 November 2024. Floods triggered by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country on 29 October 2024, devastating Valencia and neighboring provinces and leaving at least 229 people dead. EPA/CHEMA MOYA