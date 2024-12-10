Macron vuole nominare il premier 'nelle prossime 48 ore'
epa11764502 French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the inaugural Mass, with the consecration of the high altar, at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, France, 08 December 2024. The Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral reopened on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA
PARIGI, 10 DIC - Il presidente della Repubblica, Emmanuel Macron, intende nominare il futuro primo ministro "nelle prossime 48 ore", secondo quanto appreso dalla redazione del quotidiano Le Parisien da alcuni partecipanti alla riunione allargata di oggi pomeriggio all'Eliseo.
