Macron, tra Francia e Germania più unità che divisioni

epa11371370 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (CL) with his wife Elke Buedenbender and French President Emmanuel Macron (CR) with his wife Brigitte Macron attend the Democracy festival, as part of the '75 years of the Basic Law' celebrations in Berlin, Germany, 26 May 2024. Macron visit Germany from 26 to 28 May. The French President and Federal President Steinmeier will visit several regions of Germany together. It is the first state visit - the highest form of visit in diplomatic protocol - by a French president to Germany in 24 years. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE