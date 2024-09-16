Macron propone Sejournè commissario al posto di Breton
epa11546753 Outgoing French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne arrives for a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 12 August 2024. French President Macron hosted a reception at the Elysee to thank representatives of stakeholders for their contributions to the organization and hosting of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. EPA/ANDRE PAIN
AA
PARIGI, 16 SET - Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron propone Stéphane Séjourné come commissario europeo in sostituzione di Thierry Breton. Lo rende noto l'Eliseo.
