Macron propone Sejournè commissario al posto di Breton

epa11546753 Outgoing French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne arrives for a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 12 August 2024. French President Macron hosted a reception at the Elysee to thank representatives of stakeholders for their contributions to the organization and hosting of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. EPA/ANDRE PAIN
AA

PARIGI, 16 SET - Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron propone Stéphane Séjourné come commissario europeo in sostituzione di Thierry Breton. Lo rende noto l'Eliseo.

PARIGI

