Macron, 'non farò campagna per le legislative'
epa11402300 French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the massacre of 643 persons by Nazi German forces, in Oradour-sur-Glane, southwestern France, 10 June 2024. On 10 June 1944, just four days after the Allied forces landed on the Normandy coast on D-Day, 643 inhabitants, including 247 children, were massacred in the village of Oradour-sur-Glane in southwestern France, by German Waffen-SS soldiers belonging to the 2nd SS Panzer Division 'Das Reich'. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA
PARIGI, 12 GIU - "Non farò campagna per le legislative": lo ha detto il presidente della Repubblica francese, Emmanuel Macron, intervenendo sul tema della sua onnipresenza mediatica di questi ultimi giorni. "Non la farò - ha spiegato - così come non l'ho fatta nel 2017 e nel 2022. Il presidente non deve fare campagna. Oggi, nel contesto che stiamo vivendo, è importante indicare la rotta e dare un metodo".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti