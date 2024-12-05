Macron non annuncerà stasera in tv il prossimo premier
PARIGI, 05 DIC - Il nome del prossimo primo ministro francese non sarà annunciato questa sera dal presidente Emmanuel Macron, secondo fonti vicine al capo dello stato. Macron parlerà ai francesi in tv questa sera alle 20.
