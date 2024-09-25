Macron, 'Israele cessi l'escalation in Libano'
epa11624307 French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2024. The annual high-level General Debate gathers world leaders from 24 to 28 September, and 30 September under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations'. EPA/SARAH YENESEL
AA
NEW YORK, 25 SET - "Non possiamo avere una guerra in Libano, ecco perchè chiediamo a Israele di cessare questa escalation, e a Hezbollah di porre fine al lancio di missili contro Israele". Lo ha detto all'Assemblea Generale Onu il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron. "La Francia chiede che tutti rispettino gli obblighi lungo la Blue Line. Agiremo per far si' che sia sentita una voce diplomatica, essenziale per risparmiare i civili e prevenire una conflagrazione regionale", ha detto.
