Macron denuncia 'la piaga dell'antisemitismo'

epa11420451 French President Emmanuel Macron attends a commemoration ceremony of General de Gaulle's resistance speech in Brittany on the Ile de Sein, Brittany, france, 18 June 2024. President Macron will pays homage to the 128 residents who left the island to join Britain after French Gen. Charles de Gaulle's World War II resistance call of June 18, 1940. EPA/CHRISTOPHE ENA / POOL MAXPPP OUT