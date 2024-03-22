Macron, a giugno scegliere sui fondi alla difesa europea
epa11235862 (L-R) Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrive with EU leaders to pose for a family picture with their counterparts of the countries in the European Economic Area, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, to mark the 30th anniversary of the European Economic Area (EEA), during the second day of an European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 22 March 2024. EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss continued support for Ukraine, the developing situation in the Middle East, security and defense, enlargement, external relations, migration, agriculture as well as the European semester. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
AA
BRUXELLES, 22 MAR - "A giugno dobbiamo decidere sull'attivazione di strumenti alternativi per trovare risorse per il settore della difesa europeo, ci sono diverse proposte sul tavolo, come gli eurobond, l'uso dei profitti degli asset congelati russi, il coinvolgimento della Bei". Lo ha detto il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron al termine del vertice Ue. Secondo Macron, al Consiglio Europeo c'è stata "una piccola rivoluzione copernicana", poiché "abbiamo stabilito il principio che l'Europa deve produrre ciò che le serve dal punto di vista dell'industria della difesa, perché compriamo troppo all'estero".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti