Machu Picchu confermata prima attrazione turistica in Sudamerica

epa10673406 A view of the pre-Hispanic city of Machu Picchu, Peru, 04 June 2023. The upcoming movie 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' was filmed at several locations in Peru, including the archaeological site of Machu Picchu and the town of Cusco. The seventh installment in the Transformers film franchise is set to open in Peruvian theaters on 07 June 2023. EPA/Paula Bayarte