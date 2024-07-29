Machado, abbiamo già le prove per affermare la verità
epa11504907 Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia (C-L) and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (C-R) make a statement to the media the day after the presidential elections, in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 July 2024. According to the first report from the National Electoral Council (CNE), Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term in the elections held on 28 July, in which he obtained 51.2 percent of the votes (5,150,092 votes), while the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, obtained 4,445,978 votes, which represents 44.2 percent of the votes. EPA/HENRY CHIRINOS
AA
CARACAS, 29 LUG - "Abbiamo grandiose informazioni da condividere. Voglio dire a tutti i venezuelani e democratici del mondo che abbiamo già il modo per provare la verità". Lo ha affermato la leader dell'opposizione, Maria Corina Machado, in una conferenza stampa congiunta con l'ambasciatore Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, portabandiera della Piattaforma unitaria democratica alle elezioni che si sono tenute domenica in Venezuela. Machado parla per la prima volta da quando è stata ufficialmente indagata per frode elettorale. "Abbiamo raccolto più del 73% dei voti, e il nostro presidente eletto è Edmundo Gonzalez" ha aggiunto
