L'uragano Helene causa 215 morti, Harris in North Carolina

epaselect epa11640934 A mobile home and car along the Swannanoa River in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding caused by Tropical Storm Helene in Swannanoa, North Carolina, USA, 03 October 2024. The mountainous areas of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee were hit particularly hard. More than 150 people are reported dead due to Hurricane Helene in the Southeastern US. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER