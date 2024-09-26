L'uragano Helene a categoria 4, 'estremamente pericoloso'
epa11625167 A person crosses a street flooded by Hurricane Helene in the beach resort of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, 25 September 2024. The northern part of the state of Quintana Roo in southern Mexico was hit by Hurricane Helene, which intensified to a category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea as it heads towards the United States. EPA/Alonso Cupul
WASHINGTON, 26 SET - L'uragano Helene ha raggiunto categoria 4 e si sta avvicinando alla Florida. "E' estremamente pericoloso", hanno avvertito le autorità americane.
