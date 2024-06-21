Lunedì in Cdm decreti Campi Flegrei e Infrastrutture

epa11378050 A general view over Pozzuoli, Italy, 29 May 2024. A flurry of quakes, including a 4.4 magnitude one that was the strongest to hit the area in over 40 years, was recorded in the area on late 20 May 2024. The Campi Flegrei area near Naples, also known the Phlegrean Fields, is currently affected by bradyseism, or ground uplift, and the seismic activity in the volcanic zone has led to fears of harm to people and property. EPA/CIRO FUSCO