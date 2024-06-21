Lunedì in Cdm decreti Campi Flegrei e Infrastrutture
epa11378050 A general view over Pozzuoli, Italy, 29 May 2024. A flurry of quakes, including a 4.4 magnitude one that was the strongest to hit the area in over 40 years, was recorded in the area on late 20 May 2024. The Campi Flegrei area near Naples, also known the Phlegrean Fields, is currently affected by bradyseism, or ground uplift, and the seismic activity in the volcanic zone has led to fears of harm to people and property. EPA/CIRO FUSCO
ROMA, 21 GIU - In arrivo due nuovi decreti legge con la prossima riunione del Consiglio dei ministri, convocata lunedì alle 11.45: sul tavolo del Cdm ci sarà il decreto Campi Flegrei e un dl Infrastrutture, annunciato ieri dal ministro Matteo Salvini, in cui confluiscono anche misure "per il processo penale". All'ordine del giorno della riunione anche l'adeguamento delle norme nazionali alle regole europee sulle cripto-valute.
