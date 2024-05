Lula conferma la sua partecipazione al G7 di giugno in Italia

epa11358866 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, speaks during the opening of the XXV March of Mayors, at the International Convention Center of Brazil in Brasilia, Brazil, 21 May 2024. Lula da Silva, asked the country's mayors to maintain 'harmony' and 'civility' during this year, in which municipal elections will be held. 'Do not allow the (October) elections to make you lose civility because this country needs civility and harmony and now it has returned to its usual democratic civility', Lula declared at the opening of a national meeting of mayors being held in Brasilia. EPA/Andre Borges