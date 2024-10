Lula compie 79 anni, è il presidente più anziano del Brasile

epa11628953 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets during the inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Human Rights, Macaa Evaristo, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 27 September 2024. The Brazilian President Lula da Silva swore-in the new Minister of Human Rights, Macae Evaristo, who replaces Silvio Almeida, dismissed for allegations of sexual harassment. Evaristo in her first official speech condemned both racism like machismo. EPA/Andre Borges