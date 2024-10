Lula brinda a Rio, e si prepara a lottare per San Paolo

epa11644013 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) accompanies his candidate for mayor of Sao Paulo, congressman Guilherme Boulos (R), during a tour of the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 October 2024. Lula da Silva entered the campaign for Sunday's municipal elections at the last minute in support of his candidate in Sao Paulo, a key city in which the far-right of former president Jair Bolsonaro is completely divided. EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA