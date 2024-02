Lukashenko, 'mi ricandido alle presidenziali del 2025'

epa11112581 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State in St. Petersburg, Russia, 29 January 2024. At a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, Alexander Lukashenko announced the need to intensify cooperation in the field of import substitution and proposed creating a union media holding. EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT