Lukashenko grazia cittadino tedesco condannato a morte

epa11456561 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states leaders' summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, 04 July 2024. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit taking place in Astana from 03 to 04 July. EPA/SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT