Lufthansa sospende i voli per Beirut fino al 5 agosto
epa11455145 German Lufthansa aircraft lands at Riga Airport in Riga, Latvia, 03 July 2024. Riga Airport serves as a key Northern European air traffic hub, facilitating connections between the Baltic countries and major European business centers and popular holiday destinations. By joining the Net Zero 2050 initiative, Riga Airport has made a commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. EPA/TOMS KALNINS
AA
BERLINO, 29 LUG - La compagnia aerea tedesca Lufthansa ha annunciato che sospende i suoi voli per Beirut almeno fino al 5 agosto, in considerazione degli sviluppi in Medio Oriente. Lo fa sapere un portavoce. Dopo Lufthansa, anche le compagnie aree francese Air France e olandese Transavia sospendono i collegamenti con Beirut, in questo caso oggi e domani.
