Lufthansa sospende i voli per Beirut fino al 5 agosto

epa11455145 German Lufthansa aircraft lands at Riga Airport in Riga, Latvia, 03 July 2024. Riga Airport serves as a key Northern European air traffic hub, facilitating connections between the Baltic countries and major European business centers and popular holiday destinations. By joining the Net Zero 2050 initiative, Riga Airport has made a commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. EPA/TOMS KALNINS